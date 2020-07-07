Grand Rapids City Commission to discuss police funding

A motion was presented to bring the department's budget down to 32% of the general fund.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Tuesday night's Grand Rapids City Commission meeting, the topic of police funding will be a focus.

During the morning committee of the whole meeting, City Manager Mark Washington and Police Chief Eric Payne proposed creating several positions for civilians, including a chief of staff role, a public information officer and an additional position in the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability.

These actions would lower the budget by $396,012.

However, some city commissioners want to see the budget brought down $9 million, to the lowest level allowed by the city charter. Commissioner Milinda Ysasi made a motion to limit the police department's budget to 32% of the city's general fund. It's currently at 38%, equating to about $55 million for 2021.

