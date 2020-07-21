GR considers 'social districts' that would allow for outdoor drinking areas

The districts would allow for those of legal drinking age to purchase a beverage and consume it off site in designated areas.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — As there continues to be an emphasis on outdoor seating in the face of COVID-19, the city of Grand Rapids may soon grant businesses an additional way to serve patrons outdoors.

'Social districts' would allow for customers to buy beverages from approved businesses and consume them offsite, while in designated areas. City commissioners will vote to approve the initial proposed areas at a July 21 meeting; it's received unanimous support so far.

The districts compliment the already established 'social zones,' which Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) and the city created as a way to expand capacity for local businesses by blocking off streets and filling them with tables and chairs. 'Social districts' were part of a bill signed off on by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the beginning of July, that same bill also made to-go cocktails legal. It gives local governments the authority to designate areas where people can consume beverages off site.

There are currently two proposed districts, which were determined in partnership with DGRI and other development authorities. However, the city's Development Center Manager Lou Canfield expects there will be more.

"I'm just thinking that there's a high likelihood as word gets out that there will be a couple more in the city," Canfield said.

As restaurants are limited to 50% capacity and indoor bar service is banned in much of the state, All in Hospitality owner Paul Lee said these districts could make a big difference, especially while outdoor seating is still an option.

"Not many places can withstand another closure like we just went through. I think it's more important than ever right now that we do whatever we can to ensure that we can still stay open come fall and winter," said Lee, who with his wife, owns four restaurants on Wealthy Street, including Donkey Taqueria and The Winchester.

Lee said he is hopeful it could help bring business to retailers, as well.

"I think anything that can bring more people to an area safely, of course— it will just help everybody," he said.

The current districts up for consideration include:

Downtown Grand Rapids Social District – Three areas within the Downtown Development Authority boundary described as the Monroe North Common Area, Hotel / Arena Common Area, and Bridge Street Common Area

Wealthy Street Social District – Wealthy Street between Union and Eastern

To learn more about social zones and districts, click here to visit the city's website. Businesses who wish to participate in a district must be licensed by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, receive approval by the city commission and apply for a permit with the MLCC.

Canfield said the city is also currently looking at ways to continue offering outdoor seating relief to businesses come winter.

