GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Players from the Grand Rapids Drive, Mary Free Bed Pacers and Mary Free Bed Rollin Drive basketball and wheelchair basketball teams competed in a scrimmage on Monday afternoon.

At the event, all of the athletes played a scrimmage of wheelchair basketball.

Drive players talked about their experiences with basketball and Mary Free Bed players talked about how Mary Free Bed's Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports Department made a positive impact on their life.

The scrimmage was a preview of the Drive's fundraiser game for Mary Free Bed which will be on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the DeltaPlex. An ugly sweater jersey will be auctioned off to the crowd to raise money for the adaptive wheelchair basketball program.

