GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday, several local organizations are coming together to host the Grand Rapids Expungement Fair.

The event is free for community members who qualify to get their records expunged. Cooley Law School will be there offering help.

The requirements to qualify:

More than 5 years since being convicted or released, discharged from parole or completed probation

A person convicted of a crime may apply to have one felony or two misdemeanor conviction expunged from their record

No criminal convictions in another state

No federal convictions

No felony convictions or attempt to commit a felony for which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment

Non-felony criminal sexual conduct or assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct

The fair is sponsored by the NAACP, Cooley Law School, LINC Up, The Black & Brown Cannabis Guild, BPGR, Wallway Technologies and Mojet & Associates.

It runs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at LINC Up, 1167 Madison Ave SE.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.