GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday night, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss delivered her fifth State of the City address.

In the speech, the mayor focused on Grand Rapids being home.

"Grand Rapids is our hometown. More importantly, it’s our home. Let’s talk about what that means," she said at the start of her address. The event was held at The High Five in downtown.

"Grand Rapids is our home," Bliss said in laying out the theme. "We want everyone to feel at home in Grand Rapids.

The annual speech gives an overview of the city's accomplishments from the previous year and explains the goals for the upcoming year.

Bliss discussed recent developments in the city, including Studio Park and breaking ground on the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. She also highlighted investment in minority and women owned businesses.

Last year, the city also supported neighborhood associations with about $600,000 with a community development block grant.

"Strong neighborhoods bring people together and create opportunities for meaningful and long-lasting connections," Bliss said.

Looking into 2020, Bliss said the strength of neighborhoods is essential, but it is important to ensure home ownership is affordable for the city's residents. City officials plan to work on this by partnering with HousingNext and continuing to track county-wide housing data.

Bliss also addressed the recent focus on protecting children who live in older homes from lead poisoning.

"Too many children in Grand Rapids live in older homes that are not safe," Bliss said. "With old windows covered with lead paint that when opened and closed creates toxic dust. We can and must do better."

The mayor said the city won a $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that will be used to remediate lead in homes.

Last year, voters approved a proposal to enact a permanent parks millage to ensure continued funding to the city's funding. But Bliss said she wants to focus on making more green spaces in the city.

"In the midst of winter the idea of 'green' spaces seems far away," she said. "Yet take a moment with me to think about spring and picture what this investment looks like across our city: A beautiful picnic pavilion at Camelot Park; A new playground, restroom and shelter at Clemente Park; And new restrooms at our universally accessible playground at Ottawa Hills Park."

Bliss also focused on the city's focus toward equity, combating homelessness and sustainability.

"The last priority I want to touch on tonight affects every person in every home in every neighborhood: it is the fast approaching 2020 census," Bliss said at the end of her speech. "This is an issue that is easy to underestimate, yet I can’t stress the importance enough. This upcoming census is vitally important for our city. The more people who stand up to be counted, the more leverage we have in Lansing and Washington to protect and improve Grand Rapids."

Bliss was re-elected in 2019 for a second four-year term as mayor. This was her first state of the city since winning that race.

