GR plans $26 million in street and sidewalk improvements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents can expect to see street and sidewalk construction throughout the city this summer.

Since 2014, the city has completed preventative maintenance and reconstruction of 514 miles of streets. This year, the city plans to work on an additional 22 miles and dedicate $1.8 million for various sidewalk repair and construction projects.

Sidewalk work will take place in the following areas, as provided by the city:

First Ward – Sidewalk repairs are taking place in the general area bounded by Walker Ave NW, Leonard St NW, Alpine Ave NW and Richmond St NW thru the end of June.

Second Ward – Sidewalk repairs will be done within the general area bounded by Fuller Ave NE, Michigan St NE, Leonard St NE, and I-96. Work is scheduled for September through November.

Third Ward – Sidewalk repairs will be done within the general area bounded by Eastern Ave SE, Hall St SE, Giddings Ave SE and Franklin St SE. Work is scheduled for July through August.

According to the Vital Streets Oversight Commission, Grand Rapids has increased from 37% of streets being in good or fair condition to 61% since 2014. The Vital Street investment ensures that 70% of Grand Rapids city streets reach fair to good condition by 2030.

