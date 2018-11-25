GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After the opening of the Rosa Parks Ice Rink was delayed by one day, the outdoor ice skating venue officially opened for the season on Saturday.

The Ice Rink announced that they were planning to open on Friday, but warm temperatures and the sun delayed the first day of skating.

The annual lighting of the Christmas tree will be on Dec. 1.

Rosa Parks Ice Rink will remain open through Feb. 24, weather permitting. It will be open 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The cost to skate is $1 for youth and $3 for adults. Skate rental is included in that price.

A monthly open skate calendar, rink information and daily closure updates are available by following the rink on Facebook.

