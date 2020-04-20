GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred over the weekend that injured three people.

On Saturday, April 18 around 10:15 p.m., police responded to Ionia Avenue SE near Albany Street SW after hearing multiple gunshots. Officers found a vehicle that had crashed with a gunshot victim inside.

A second person with a gunshot wound later showed up at a local hospital.

Both victims are said to be in stable condition after receiving non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, April 19 around 11 a.m., police heard gunshots near Highland Street SE and Madison Avenue SE. When officers arrived, they found a shooting scene but the victim had already been transported to the hospital.

The victim was last known to be in serious but stable condition from their injuries.

Police said it is unknown at this time if the shootings are related, but detectives are investigating all aspects of the incidents.

“This type of violence is completely unacceptable in our community,” said Police Chief Eric Payne. "The department will use all necessary resources to investigate these incidents and bring them to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

