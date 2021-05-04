'The system has failed us' | Demonstrators march for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Dozens of people turned out in Ah-Nab-Awen Park Wednesday before a march through downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mariah Eldridge told a crowd of people Wednesday night that she's not a public speaker and asked them to bear with her. The reason she did decide to speak was because she thought the message was so important to share.

"This day of awareness and this march today lets our murdered Indigenous people know that they will not be forgotten," she told the crowd.

May 5 is designated by the U.S. Senate as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Wednesday's rally and march was an effort to help raise awareness about the issue among people in West Michigan.

According to the Department of Justice, Indigenous women face murder rates that are 10 times the national average. The CDC reports that homicide is the third leading causing of death among Indigenous women between 10 and 24 years old. It is the fifth leading cause of death for Indigenous women between 25 and 34 years old.

"There are actually a lot of reasons why people don’t know about it but a big reason is that the systems that are put in place in this country and also in Canada are not actually taking charge in the cases that are being reported," Eldridge told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

"Often times women will go missing and the community and the family members actually have to go and search for them because the police are not doing that. They’ll put it off for weeks or days and in that time worse things happen. So the systems put in place are failing us, essentially."

On Tuesday, ahead of the day of awareness, the White House released a proclamation saying that the U.S. government must strengthen its support and collaboration with Tribal communities.

"My Administration is fully committed to working with Tribal Nations to address the disproportionately high number of missing or murdered Indigenous people, as well as increasing coordination to investigate and resolve these cases and ensure accountability," President Biden said in the statement.

Back in West Michigan, Eldridge said one of the best ways that every day citizens can help address the issue is to have the courage to talk about the problems Indigenous women face.

"Speak about it. Research. Find their names and say their names," she said of the victims of violence.

"Let people know that Indigenous people in general are still here and that women are going missing and not being found. Women are being murdered and a lot of people who murder them are not actually being charged with anything. Just raising awareness and then speaking to people about it. Having honest conversations is really important."

