GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The city manager candidates have been announced in Grand Rapids' second official search.

The Grand Rapids City Commission released the shortlist on Tuesday, July 24:

Tom Almonte, acting interim deputy city manager and managing director of public services for the City of Grand Rapids

Peter Auger, city manager of Novi, Mich.

Michael Cernech, city manager of Tamarac, Fla.

April McGrath Lynch, city manager of Ferndale, Mich.

Mark Washington, assistant city manager of Austin, Texas

The city manager search subcommittee consists of Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear and First Ward Commissioner Jon O'Connor. They suggested the finalists to the full city commission.

The candidates will be meeting with community members on July 30 and July 31. They will also be participating in public interviews with the city commission.

More information about those events can be found here.

The city hopes to have a city manager selected and in place by early September.

