GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After the city of Grand Rapids decided to not go with any of the finalists for city manager in February, they opened up the search again.

Now the city has released a timeline for the interview process and public input, which was announced at Tuesday's City Commission meeting.

The city manager search subcommittee is reviewing candidate applications and plans to suggest finalists to the City Commission on Tuesday, July 24 at its Committee of the Whole meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Following that, there will be a community forum on Monday, July 30 at 7 p.m. at the Ryerson Auditorium at the Grand Rapids Public Library where each finalist will have an opportunity to speak to the public and have a meet and greet.

On July 31, finalist interviews will take place from 2-8 p.m. in the ninth floor Commission Chambers at City Hall. Then there will be a City Commission review and discussion from 8-9 p.m.

If necessary, a second round of interviews wil be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 7 in the Commission Chambers. The interviews will be followed by a City Commission discussion and vote.

The interviews, discussion and vote will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube and broadcast live on GRIN.

The City Commission hopes to have a new city manager in place by early September. Former Deputy City Manager Eric DeLong has served as the interim city manager since Greg Sundstrom retired in February.

