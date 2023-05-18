BEST PLACES TO LIVE | Grand Rapids named in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report

Grand Rapids beat out the likes of Virginia Beach, Austin and Tampa to earn a place in the top 20 cities to live in the nation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — U.S. News & World Report has named Grand Rapids as one of the best places to live in the country in their 2023-24 Best Places to Live rankings.

Grand Rapids beat out the likes of Virginia Beach, Austin and Tampa to earn a place in the top 20 cities to live in the nation.

Coming in at exactly 20th on the list, Grand Rapids earned its spot in part because of the "healthy job market, affordable housing and outdoor recreational activities."

The report mentions that the city has more than 1,200 acres of city parks and despite being the second largest urban area in the state, it's known for its "small-town warmth."

The cost of living in Grand Rapids is also said to have a noticeably lower cost of living when compared to other cities of similar size.

Grand Rapids was also named the 2nd best place to live in the state, having the 14th best quality of life and the 26th best place to retire.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss says that Grand Rapids belongs on this list and that it is a sign that we live in a world-class city.

“I’m very proud to serve as mayor of our community and am fortunate to have visited several similar sized cities across the nation,” Bliss said, “and I can attest that Grand Rapids belongs on this list because of those who live and work here. We care about our neighbors and our community. Whether you live here, work here, visit or plan on making this your new hometown, I’m confident you’ll find Grand Rapids truly is an exceptional place to live.”

Below, you can find the top 5 cities according to U.S. News & World Report. See the rest of the list here.

Top 5 Best Places To Live in the United States

Green Bay, WI

Huntsville, AL

Raleigh & Durham, NC

Boulder, CO

Sarasota, FL

The report ranked the largest 150 metropolitan areas and used four key indexes when determining rank: Quality of life, value, desirability and job market. Read more about the methodology here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.