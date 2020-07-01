GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a car was stolen with two kids inside of it. The car was recovered and the children were not harmed.

The vehicle was reported stolen just before 2 p.m. Police said the owner of the vehicle left it running in the parking lot of The Bottle House, a party store on S. Division Avenue.

The children were still inside the car when officers located it about a mile away on Brown Street SE near Madison Avenue SE. They were found safe.

Police said the incident is still ongoing and they are looking for those who were involved.

