Grand Rapids native Jalen Mayfield drafted by the Atlanta Falcons

Mayfield will help protect veteran quarterback Matt Ryan on a team that ranked fifth in the NFL in total passing yards in 2020.

CLEVELAND — West Michigan native Jalen Mayfield is on his way to the National Football League. He was drafted 68th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night by the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayfield was a standout offensive lineman at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. He played both sides of the ball in high school and led the Cougars to back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017.

Mayfield went on to sign with Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan where he was a three-year letterman and All- Big Ten honoree.

Mayfield is 6’5” and weights 320 pounds.

He joins Kyle Pitts in Atlanta. Pitts, from Florida, is the highest drafted tight end in the modern history of the NFL Draft.