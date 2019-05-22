GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, the Grand Rapids City Commission unanimously adopted the proposed 2020 budget for the fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

The $553 million spending plan reduces the city's property tax millage rate.

The budget is focused on developing the city's strategic plan, which aims to make measurable improvements to six areas: economic prosperity and affordability, mobility, safe community, health and environment, governmental excellence, and engaged and connected community.

The general operating fund portion of the budget is $147,831,777.

Some items included in the strategic plan and allocated in the budget are the next phases of Calder Plaza on Lyon Street in downtown and the Grand River restoration project.

The spending plan also provides funding to develop an evening shift for community policing services and additional administrative staffing to focus on public safety community relations.

Additionally, 13 parks are scheduled for improvements.

A full break-down of the spending plan can be seen here.

