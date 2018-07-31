GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday, July 31, selected Mark Washington as the new city manager. Washington was the assistant city manager for the city of Austin, Texas for the past three years.

He has worked in local government for 22 years.

City commissioner Ruth Kelly made the motion to appoint Washington, and she emphasized that she didn't think they should prolong the decision.

When the city commission discussed his candidacy prior to the vote, they said that he has an understanding of developing racial equity in cities.

"We recognize that the city of Grand Rapids is hitting on so many cylinders except that cylinder around economic development and opportunity particularly for minority communities," said City Commissioner Ruth Kelly.

Washington said during his interview that he visited Grand Rapids in 2016 as a part of the Austin's work with the Racial Equity Here initiative, which Grand Rapids participates in.

“I understand the importance of racial equity,” Washington said.

Washington's resume can be seen here.

This is the second round of candidates to go through the process to become the new city manager. The city decided not to go with any of the candidates in their first search in February, and they opened up the search again.

The other candidates were Tom Almonte, acting interim deputy city manager and managing director of public services for the City of Grand Rapids; Peter Auger, city manager of Novi, Mich.; Michael Cernech, city manager of Tamarac, Fla.; and April McGrath Lynch, city manager of Ferndale, Mich.

Former Deputy City Manager Eric DeLong has served as the interim city manager since Greg Sundstrom retired in February. The city commission wanted to have a city manager selected and in place by early September.

