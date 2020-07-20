Grand Rapids could expand partnership between mental health professionals, GRPD

The city is considering the idea of having an expanded co-response model in place that would send a mental health professional to a call along with a police officer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids has plans to expand partnerships between mental health professionals and its police and fire departments, the city said Monday. The expansion would be part of the city’s ongoing efforts to improve public safety outcomes.

City Manager Mark Washington announced Monday the city’s intent to integrate police, fire and mental health professionals to more proactively and effectively aide individuals in the community.

“We all understand that the traditional model of response – one that relies on police, fire and EMS – is not the most effective way to serve people suffering from a mental health crisis,” Washington said. “As we continue to re-evaluate our strategies, especially around policing, partnerships like this are another important step in our ongoing efforts.”

Washington, along with Police Chief Eric Payne and Fire Chief John Lehman, hopes to leverage a combination of non-sworn behavioral and mental health professionals within the organization, along with behavioral and mental health professionals from other governments, authorities and nonprofit organizations.

Washington said he plans to pilot the expanded partnership by focusing on responses to those experiencing homelessness. He hopes that combining mental health professionals with police and fire professionals will more effectively connect individuals to services and support that can lead to transitional or permanent supportive housing.

“I think we all acknowledge the need to divert these responses away from emergency departments, inpatient facilities and jails and into timely mental health and substance use treatment,” Washington said.

Washington and Payne are considering the idea of having an expanded co-response model in place that would send a mental health professional to a call along with a police officer.

According to the City of Grand Rapids, these calls might include:

Disorderly intoxication

Drug overdose

Intoxicated person

Mental health crisis

Suicide crisis

Mental health transport

Disorderly youth/juvenile

Panhandling

Neighborhood dispute

Details on the expansion are currently limited, but the city hopes to present more formal plans with Payne’s update on GRPD’s strategic plan, which is set to take place Aug. 11 during the City Commission’s Committee meeting.

