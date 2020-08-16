GR Police: Driver running red light crashes into cruiser, injuring 2 officers

Two officers and a 23-year-old man were injured in the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said two officers were injured in an early Sunday morning crash.

Shortly after 4 a.m. a police cruiser was heading south on Madison Avenue approaching Hall Street SE with a green light. Police said a driver heading west ran the red light, striking the cruiser, which then hit a third car that was waiting to turn north at the red light.

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle was pinned inside his vehicle for a short period of time. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Both officers were transported to St. Mary's Hospital. Both are under concussion protocols, police said, and one may have a broken collarbone.

The 23-year-old suspect driver was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital, and officers are guarding him. The man is under investigation for operating while intoxicated.

Overnight Saturday, Grand Rapids Police responded to several other incidents, including two stabbings in which the victims sustained non life threatening injuries.

Two people received non-life threatening gunshot wounds. One of them was a man who said he was robbed of his handgun and then shot twice in the butt.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact investigators at 616-456-3380, or anonymous tips can be left with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

