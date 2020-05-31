Live updates | Curfew goes into effect in Grand Rapids

Sunday is the first night of a temporary curfew in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss announced a proclamation of civil emergency, which includes a nighttime curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the next two nights.

Sunday at 7 p.m. the curfew went into effect. Here are live updates from Grand Rapids as the night progresses:

7:05 p.m. - Some people in Rosa Parks Circle are refusing to move.

7 p.m. - The curfew goes into effect.

6:55 p.m. - Officers were driving around with loud speakers reminding people to get home within the next five minutes. There were still people standing around.

6:15 p.m. - Downtown Grand Rapids was still relatively busy with foot traffic with less than an hour before the curfew goes into effect.

2 p.m. - Bliss announced the curfew and the civil emergency. Grand Rapids will receive assistance from the Michigan National Guard.

