'SHE'S WHY I'M HERE' | Daughter's death inspires Michigan powerlifter's return to games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weight room at the Grand Rapids Police Department is alive with activity on a Thursday afternoon. Rock music blares loudly from the speakers as officers work to stay in top physical shape.

Detective James Vakertzis is at the center of it all. You can't miss him. he's a mountain of a man with a shaved head and almost as many tattoos as he has muscles. Almost.

Vakertzis isn't just here so he can better serve the City of Grand Rapids. He's also here because he's competing in the World Police and Fire Games this coming July in The Netherlands. He's got some unfinished business after finishing with a silver medal in the 2019 games in China.

"There were 10,000 athletes for a variety of different events, but you have guys that are the pinnacles in the police and fire world, and responder world. You have guys there that are their top guys and you're literally going up against country's top lifters," Vakertzis said.

The detective's wife was able to accompany him on his trip to China, but his daughters couldn't be there. This time was supposed to be different. Vakertzis wanted his whole family there to see him compete in Rotterdam.

"My oldest daughter passed away in September from a tragic car accident. So the games kind of got hold on hold. I actually told everybody that I wasn't going to go because I just made reached a point," he said.

"She had the biggest heart of any person I've ever known. That kid would have given you the shirt off her back. She was a much better person than I was, when it came to having big hearts.”

Detective Vakertzis was stricken with grief at the loss of Sophia. But it's also her memory that gave him his competitive drive back.

"Through a lot of thought prayer, my family and I decided I've got to go, you know. This was all my oldest daughter wanted to do is for me to go with the games, and for her to go with me. So I got back on board to go."

Vakertzis has planned to spend a year training for the games. On January 1 he found himself with only six months. While Vakertzis is focusing on the weights, his friends and fellow officer Rich Brown from the Grandville Police Department is leading fundraising efforts to get the Vakertzis family to Rotterdam.

"He is one of the most amazing people I've ever met," Brown said.

"When he said that he's shooting for the gold or shooting for a world record, I believe him. He's a lot of things. He's not a liar."

Best Side Bar and Grill and Michigan Moonshine are amongst the businesses sponsoring Vakertzis so far. If you'd like to help, you can email BrownR@CityOfGrandville.com.

"The least I can do is help him so he doesn't have to worry about the money. He can focus on his training and his lifting and bringing West Michigan the gold," said Brown.

Bringing West Michigan the gold is an important thing to Vakertzis.

"I want everyone to realize that while we're over there, it's not just me. Every one of you that live in the city, all my police departments, the surrounding West Michigan area, everyone's with me," he said.

The World Police and Fire Games run from July 22-31.

