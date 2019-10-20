GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said two people are dead after they were hit by a car Saturday night.

The two pedestrians were crossing the street at Grandville Avenue SW and Oakes Street SW when a vehicle heading west hit them and fled the scene around 11:13 p.m.

The victims were declared dead at the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate. No other information is available at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.