GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters answered a record number of calls last year.

The Professional Firefighters Local 366 posted the stats on their Facebook page, saying it was the busiest year in the department's 169-year history.

The Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters answered 24,156 alarms in 2019, which is 66 alarms a day. This number was 1,751 more than in 2018.

In April, Grand Rapids firefighters responded to a string of five fires that were set on the city's northwest side in one afternoon. Demaar Lee McLaughlin, 34, was accused of setting the fires and was eventually charged with five counts of arson.

Grand Rapids Firefighters Local 366 represents 200 firefighters in Grand Rapids who work at the city's 11 firehouses. It is affiliated with the Michigan Professional Firefighters Union.

"As we go through 2020, their high level of training and professionalism will continue to make a positive impact in our vibrant city," the Local 366 said.

