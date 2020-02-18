GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many homeowners in Grand Rapids received letters notifying of possible or known lead service lines leading to their homes.

The letters show the results of water testing since 1997, and an explanation of city measures to combat lead leaching into drinking water.

“That means we think they are served by a lead service line,” said Wayne Jernberg, the assistant water system manager. “We either know they served by a lead service line or it’s presumed they are served by a lead service line.”

Jernberg said the letter itself is a requirement by the state, to let residents within city limits know of possible lead lines. It’s part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)’s increased response to combat lead and copper in drinking water after the Flint Water Crisis.

“In 2014 and 2015, the Flint issue occurred. In 2015, the City started meeting to discuss what we can do to minimize our resident’s exposure to lead in drinking water. In 2017, we initiated a policy that allows for the city to start replacing lead service lines on private property," Jernberg said.

The Safe Drinking Water Act of 2018 greatly increased the regulations to the lead and copper rule. It also required cities to replace lead service lines. Grand Rapids had already been doing this for a year.

Since 2017, the City has replaced nearly 1,200 lead service lines, at no cost to homeowners. There are still 24,000 left in the city limits to replace. The state has given a deadline of the year 2040.

Maurice Sage lives in the Richmond Park neighborhood. He received one of these letters.

“I think at my age, the lead isn’t going to be a problem. But sooner or later, we’ll probably sell our house, and I wouldn’t want to sell our house to somebody [if] I was possibly contaminating them," Sage said.

He said he is looking forward to getting the notice his home is next on the construction project list.

“I think it’s a great idea," Sage said. “I think unfortunately if it wasn’t for the Flint incident, it probably wouldn’t be done. So, maybe there’s some good to come out of that.”

Jernberg said construction projects are halted during the winter and will resume in the spring. He said the City is hoping to find more funding for the 24,000 pipes left to be replaced.

However, he doesn’t want residents to be concerned. Grand Rapids has consistently tested below action levels for years. The City adds orthophosphate to the water. That acts as corrosion control and prevents lead from leaching into the water.

Last year’s sample results showed 6 parts per billion (ppb). That’s below the action level of 15 ppb.

Jernberg said the plan is to increase funding over the next five years.

"Then beyond that, hopefully, we’re planning on about 5,000 lead service lines to be replaced in [that time]," he said.

The letter also included tips to reduce exposure to lead from the pipes. That includes running cold water for five minutes, and only use cold water for drinking and baby formula.

More information about Grand Rapids’s lead service line replacement program can be found here.

