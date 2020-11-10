Grand Rapids recognizes Monday as Indigenous Peoples' Day

Mayor Bliss said this proclamation, “brings forward the intentional acknowledgement and recognition of the original people of this place that we call Grand Rapids."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss signed a proclamation to recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day within the city.

This year's celebration falls on Monday, Oct. 12.

The designation was made to celebrate, recognize and honor the "values that Anishinaabek People of the Three Fires brought to Grand Rapids including, but not limited to: technology, thought, and culture of these indigenous peoples," the city says.

The day also honors the contributions made by indigenous people.

Bliss said this proclamation, “brings forward the intentional acknowledgement and recognition of the original people of this place that we call Grand Rapids."

The second Monday in October has traditionally been recognized as Columbus Day, but that practice has been criticized, with some saying the federal holiday celebrates Christopher Columbus' actions, which include the enslavement of Native Americans. Many cities are now opting to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day instead.

A bill was introduced in Michigan last year to designate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day statewide. Last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed the second Monday as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The city of Grand Rapids' proclamation says it does not recognize Columbus Day anymore, but will recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day. It encourages residents to "reflect upon the ongoing struggles of Indigenous People on this land, and to celebrate the thriving culture and value that Indigenous Peoples add to communities throughout and beyond the Grand Rapids region."