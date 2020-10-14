Police hope to identify suspect in jewelry store break-in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are looking for help from the community after a jewelry store break-in.
It happened Monday at around 4:50 a.m. at DeVries Jewelry on Leonard Avenue NW.
Investigators say they have no leads at this time, but hope security footage from the crime will help identify a suspect.
Any tips or information can be provided directing to Detective Katie Roszkowski at 616-456-3787 or kroszkowski@grcity.us.
Anonymous information can be sent to Silent Observer at (616) 774.2345 or www.silentobserver.com. Tips can also be sent via private messenger on the GRPD Facebook page.
