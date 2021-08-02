Grand Rapids job fair looks to hire for over 800 positions

The Grand Rapids Express office, a job placement company, and 125 area companies are taking part in the hiring event.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Companies in West Michigan are looking to hire over 800 positions at a job fair this week.

People who are looking for a new job just need to sign up for a phone or in-person interview here: https://calendly.com/national-hiring-event

The job fair runs until Aug. 6.

Here is a list of some of the jobs that are open:

• Machine Operator - $15-$18.75/hr

• Quality Inspector - $14-$18.70/hr

• Mechanical Assembly - $15-$17/hr

• Forklift Driver - $15-$19/hr

• Warehouse Worker - $14-$20/hr

• Delivery Driver - $17-$22/hr

• Grounds Worker- $14-$15/hr

• Production Worker - $14-$18/hr

• General Labor - $13-$15/hr

• CNC Machine Operator - $16-$17.50/hr

• Sewer/Upholstery - $15-$20/hr

• Press Operator - $18/hr

• Cleaner - $13-$15/hr

• Medical Manufacturer Production - $16/hr

• Electrical Assembly - $14-$15.50/hr

• Shipping & Receiving - $14-$18/hr

• Packaging Operator - $15-$17/hr

• Foundry General Labor - $16/hr

The job fair is part of National Interview Day. National Interview Day was first created by Express. The single interview day has expanded to a weeklong hiring event, and across the country 800+ Express offices will be hosting events to interview and place as many job seekers as possible.

