Grand Rapids Central

Grand Rapids job fair looks to hire for over 800 positions

Credit: Keely Lovern
Companies and businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to get workers to apply for jobs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Companies in West Michigan are looking to hire over 800 positions at a job fair this week. 

The Grand Rapids Express office, a job placement company, and 125 area companies are taking part in the hiring event.

People who are looking for a new job just need to sign up for a phone or in-person interview here: https://calendly.com/national-hiring-event 

The job fair runs until Aug. 6. 

Here is a list of some of the jobs that are open:
• Machine Operator - $15-$18.75/hr
• Quality Inspector - $14-$18.70/hr
• Mechanical Assembly - $15-$17/hr
• Forklift Driver - $15-$19/hr
• Warehouse Worker - $14-$20/hr
• Delivery Driver - $17-$22/hr
• Grounds Worker- $14-$15/hr
• Production Worker - $14-$18/hr
• General Labor - $13-$15/hr
• CNC Machine Operator - $16-$17.50/hr
• Sewer/Upholstery - $15-$20/hr
• Press Operator - $18/hr
• Cleaner - $13-$15/hr
• Medical Manufacturer Production - $16/hr
• Electrical Assembly - $14-$15.50/hr
• Shipping & Receiving - $14-$18/hr
• Packaging Operator - $15-$17/hr
• Foundry General Labor - $16/hr

The job fair is part of National Interview Day. National Interview Day was first created by Express. The single interview day has expanded to a weeklong hiring event, and across the country 800+ Express offices will be hosting events to interview and place as many job seekers as possible. 

