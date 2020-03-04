GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 45-year-old Grand Rapids man died Wednesday, April 1 after being hit by a Rapid bus.

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on South Division Avenue near Burton Street SE.

When officers arrived they found the man had serious injuries and he was rushed to an area hospital. Police said the man died at the hospital during surgery.

A witness told police that the man was standing on the platform when the bus arrived. The man did not board the bus and "he appeared to stumble and fall as the bus pulled away from the stop."

The man was hit by bus after falling from the platform. Police are still working to contact the family before releasing his name.

GRPD said The Rapid is cooperating fully and shared that, “every member of the Rapid team shares deep sadness over this loss of life, and our thoughts and sympathy go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Traffic Unit: Sgt. Rob Veenstra 616-456-3771, rveenstr@grcity.us or Officer Wally Tett 616-456-332, wtett@grcity.us.

Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

MORE GRAND RAPIDS HEADLINES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.