GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Marathon took over downtown Sunday morning and the runners were crossing the finish line just after 10:30 a.m. this morning.

According to the marathon's results page, Richard Williams of Somerville, Massachusetts was the top male finisher with a time of 2:35:09. The top female finisher was Ashley Higginson from Lansing. She finished fifth overall with a time of 2:43:46, a new course record.

Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon Congratulations to marathon winner Richard Williams from Somerville, MA!

Todd Buckingham of Wyoming, Michigan won the half marathon in 1:08:22. Sarah Kerwin, of Ann Arbor, was the first female to finish the half marathon, and she finished with a time of 1:20:46.

In the handcycle race, Steve Chapman of Cedar Springs finished first in 1:29:39.

The course took runners through downtown and out of the city into the trails at Millennium Park.

This is the 13th year that Metro Health has sponsored the marathon. This year, Metro Health also sponsored other events happening over the weekend, like the Run Thru the Rapids 5K, 10K and Family Walk on Saturday.

Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon Congrats to Todd Buckingham of Wyoming, MI on his first place half marathon finish!

Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon Congratulations to Sarah Kerwin on her first place female half marathon finish!

