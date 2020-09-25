Live Updates | March taking place in Grand Rapids Friday

The demonstration is called "We Will Not Be Silenced Protest," and it starts at 4 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A protest has been planned in downtown Grand Rapids for Friday afternoon and evening.

This event follows a demonstration on Wednesday that was in response to the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor, who grew up in Grand Rapids, was shot and killed by police in Louisville; many of her family members still live in the area.

Friday's protest is organized by Justice for Black Lives, a group that has planned many of the protests that occurred over the summer in Grand Rapids.

The demonstration is called "We Will Not Be Silenced Protest," and this is their second Friday in a row holding a march like this. The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m.

Live updates will be added here:

4:15 p.m. - A small group has gathered at Rosa Parks Circle.

Small group has gathered at Rosa Parks Circle for Justice for Black Lives demonstration @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/COVxBS8OKn — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) September 25, 2020

4 p.m. - The march is scheduled to start at Rosa Parks Circle. The group then plans to march to the Grand Rapids Police Department, which is several blocks up Monroe Center Street.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.