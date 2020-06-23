Two Grand Rapids non-profits merge to help youth facing homelessness

“As a unified organization, we can create a more connective, cohesive experience for youth on their journey toward housing and stability.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids non-profit organizations that help youth who are experiencing homelessness announced Monday they are merging.

3:11 Youth Housing and HQ Runaway & Homeless Youth Drop-In Center are joining together to strengthen the resources available to youth in the city.

Since 2012, 3:11 has provided housing to more than 50 teens and young adults; 90 percent of those went on to find stable housing and reach both educational and employment goals.

HQ opened in 2014 to create a safe and affirming space for youth to find rest, build relationships, connect to resources while navigating instability or homelessness. It has served more than 1,400 members of the community since opening.

“Housing insecurity is complex, and 3:11 and HQ have partnered for years to address its many dimensions,” said Lauren VanKeulen, founding Co-Executive Director of 3:11. “As a unified organization, we can create a more connective, cohesive experience for youth on their journey toward housing and stability.”

VanKeulen will lead the new organization as its CEO. The leadership team will be a combination from both organizations.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: