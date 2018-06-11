GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Seth Thompson doesn't want to live in a country that is so divided.

"Things have been kind of rough in this country for awhile but the last week especially with the killing in Pittsburgh....this whole us versus them mentality I think is inherently flawed," says Thompson.

So he's tackling the issue through the use of photography. Thompson's photographs highlight the diversity in West Michigan.

"I want them to list off top of mind descriptions in their own hand-writing," says Thompson.

Descriptions like "Strong Christian" or "Latino" but they all end with the same line...."I am American."

After posting his first photograph on Friday, Thompson is now swamped with requests to do more.

"It's being received well and shared across social media so now it's a nice problem to have. People are reaching out to me to see if they can be involved," says Thompson.

"The fact that we look differently or think differently doesn't mean that we can't sit down and have conversations," says Carolina, a West Michigan business owner.

And the hope that those conversations can start again—even after a heated election season.

"I guess I would hope there would be a realization that we are much more similar than different," says Thompson.

Thompson is hoping to shoot many more I Am American photographs in the future. His hope is to compile them into a book down the road.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM