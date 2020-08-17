Grand Rapids Police Department announces citizen police academy

Topics that will be discussed include arrest procedures, criminal investigations, traffic stops and the use of force.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The police department in Grand Rapids is looking for people to take part in this year's citizen police academy.

According to the department the program allows people to learn more about operations and the role of policing in the city.

It is a nine-week, free program that will be held Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Sept. 23.

Topics that will be discussed include arrest procedures, criminal investigations, traffic stops and the use of force.

Police Chief Eric Payne said the citizen police academy is an important part of the department’s involvement with the community.

"This is just one program we hope to use to increase transparency and trust in our department," he said. "For their part, we hope participants will engage in the academy with an open mind and see this as an opportunity to provide feedback to our department."

Because of COVID-19 the department said the program will follow social distancing guidelines and require face masks.

Anyone who is interested can contact Sergeant Patrick Baker at pbaker@grcity.us or 616.456.3308, or Captain Mark Ostapowicz at maostapo@grcity.us or 616.456.4485.

