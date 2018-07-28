GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department was awarded an elite accreditation on Saturday evening.

The Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies added GRPD to their list of police agencies. Only 4 percent of law enforcement agencies have the CALEA accreditation, which lasts for three years.

Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky called it the "gold standard of law enforcement."

The Grand Rapids Police Department is one of eight agencies in Michigan to have the ranking, and it is now the largest in the state to be recognized by CALEA.

"Generally speaking, the accreditation process takes about three years," said Rahinsky. "We went through it in half that time."

It took GRPD about 18 months to go through the process.

The department had to meet hundreds of standards in order to receive the accreditation, and outside assessors looked at its policies, procedures, equipment, their relationship with the community and anti-bias police policies in a broad review.

"We received a glowing report," said Rahinksy. "It's a proud moment for the department, and in retrospect, I think it's a proud moment for the community."

A part of the process included a public hearing, and the department received a CALEA report.

The 4-day CALEA conference was held in Grand Rapids, and 800 law enforcement executives from the U.S., Canada and Mexico were in the area for the training. GRPD received the accreditation at the conference's banquet on Saturday evening.

"To the best of our knowledge, there has never been a city that has received their initial accreditation while they were the host agency," said Rahinsky. "What a nice compliment to the city of Grand Rapids that a national accreditation conference would be held here."

The Grand Rapids Police Department also recently invested in a survey for the public, which measures the public's trust.

