GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are continuing their efforts to improve relations with people in the community.

Wednesday night officers took part in a listening session in the Southeast part of the city. The event was organized by Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust.

It follows a long line of events for the past year where officers have been out in neighborhoods across Grand Rapids talking to residents. Wednesday night attendees watched the film "Healing Justice" and then engaged in discussions.

Leaders tell us events like this and increased transparency in situations like officers wearing body cameras, goes a long way toward building trust.

"I don't think as an agency we could have been better served by the body cameras, they've exceeded my expectations and I think the officers expectations," says Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky.

