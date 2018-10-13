GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Youth musicians took to the stage in Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday afternoon for the Grand Rapids Police ROCK (Reach Out Cops & Kids) concert.

The performers were selected from Kent County youth who submitted videos to the department in September. Top performing entries were then shared on GRPD's Facebook page, and finalists were invited to perform at the concert.

There were 13 performances at the ROCK concert.

Members of the police department were also playing backup instruments like keyboard, bass, guitar and drums.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM