Grand Rapids Police hosting 2 gun buyback events

The events are scheduled to take place on Oct. 27 and Nov. 7.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department will be hosting two gun buyback events in coming weeks as a part of their initiative to cut down on violence within the city.

The gun buyback program was approved by city commissioners in September, and will use $20,000 in funding from the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force.

So far this year, there have been 27 homicides in Grand Rapids, with nearly 75% of those involving firearms. This is the deadliest year in the city since 1993 when 34 homicides were recorded.

Police have said the gun buyback program will help get illegal guns off the streets. Each of the event will offer gift cards in exchange for firearms, with no questions asked.

The events are taking place:

Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 4 p.m.

Former Parking Lot of Revolution Culture Movement

1534 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, Nov. 7

Genesis Non-Profit Housing Corporation

851 Leonard St. NW

The buyback program is a part of the department's strategic plan, which was finalized at the end of September.

“This program will help us get guns off the street and provide community members, who no longer want to have legal firearms in their home, a place to safely dispose of them,” Police Chief Eric Payne said in a press release. "Removing these weapons will make the community safer by limiting access to firearms by those emboldened to use them in criminal acts."

People who want to participate in the program are asked to bring unloaded guns in the trunks of their cars.



