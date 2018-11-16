GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the body that was recovered from the Grand River on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The victim was identified as Eugene Troutman, 59, a longtime resident of Georgia. The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death accidental.

Investigators said they were going to use dental record to identify the man.

On Sunday, fisherman called police after they found what appeared to be a body in the water near the 6th Street Dam. Officers and Fire River Rescue Units recovered the body, which had been deceased "beyond medical efforts," according to a release.

