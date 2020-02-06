Grand Rapids Police investigating video of man appearing to get shot in the face with tear gas

The original post on Twitter has been viewed nearly 3 million times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams confirmed Tuesday that the city has an internal investigation for a social media post that circulated after the protest Saturday that appears to show a man getting shot from close range by tear gas and mace.

The original post on Twitter has been viewed nearly 3 million times and retweeted over 67,000 times as of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The post is from Saturday night when violence erupted following a peaceful protest against police brutality on black people in downtown Grand Rapids. The protest was originally planned in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

That night Grand Rapids police arrested 7 people when the protest turned violent. City officials said there were no serious injuries to members of the community or law enforcement. However, 100 businesses were impacted by damage, 7 police cars were burned -- five from Wyoming and two from Grand Rapids -- along with three structure fires and several dumpster fires.

A city-wide temporary curfew was put in place for Monday and Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. following the night of unrest.

