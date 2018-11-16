GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department are still working to identify the body of man who was recovered from the Grand River on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Police are working with Kent County Medical Examiner's and using dental records to identify the man after a medical examination was performed.

On Sunday, fisherman called police after they found what appeared to be a body in the water near the 6th Street Dam. Officers and Fire River Rescue Units recovered the body, which had been deceased "beyond medical efforts," according to a release.

There does not appear to be any signs of foul play.

Police say the victim is a man who is 20 to 40 years old with a shaved head. He is an average build and 6 feet tall and has no distinguishing tattoos or piercings.

If you have any information on the potential identity of the victim, please contact the investigators below or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, www.silentobserver.org, @SilentObserverKentCounty.

