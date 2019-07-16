GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has approved $410,000 of funding to construct two new crosswalks, connecting Grand River Trail across Michigan and Bridge Streets.

The project aims to create a safer, stress-free experience for pedestrians downtown and is a collaborative effort with the City of Grand Rapids. The two organizations will share the cost of construction, operation and maintenance of the new crossings.

According to DDA, the new Michigan Street crosswalk will include:

New center median and pedestrian refuge area with a rolled curb and gutter.

Movable planters placed in the center median.

Right turn lane adjustments on the north side of the street to expand the sidewalk space, narrow the street width and slow traffic.

The wider sidewalk on the north side provides room for raised planters, new street trees, and landscaping.

New accessible curb ramps on the north and south side, connected by a white continental crosswalk.

Changes to the new Bridge Street crosswalk include new accessible curb ramps on the north and south side, connected by a white continental crosswalk.

Construction is expected to begin in late August of 2019, pending city commission approval.

