Live updates | Protesters gather in Rosa Parks Circle

The fourth protest in a week is happening in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon. This one is called a unity protest, and it'll take place at Rosa Parks Circle. "We need to come together as a community to ensure the safety of our people, our black men and women," the event description reads.

It follows a string of other demonstrations, all planned or led by different people, that are protesting against racial injustice and police brutality.

Organizer of the event told us that want the City of Grand Rapids to realize that racism exists in Grand Rapids and that Black Lives Matter.

“Overall, as a nation we’ve been going through a lot. I think a lot of the cities in the states within the nation have connections to these major stories for a reason. So we want to stay within our community,” said organizer Jeana Mason.

The group of organizers we talked also said they wanted to send a clear message to Grand Rapids Police Department.

"I think it’s important for them to come out to the communities they police and let them know that we are safe.” Mason added.

Leaders said they plan to meet with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne and they have already talked to the department about setting the meeting up.

There are people handing out water bottles, face masks, snacks.

A memorial for Breonna Taylor is still up. People are painting murals along Monroe Center.

Other groups are also on site registering people to vote. The and the local chapter of the NAACP is also there.

The group left Rosa Parks Circle around 4:30 p.m. and starting marching.

The city of Grand Rapids said roads in the downtown area would be closed during the demonstration.

