Grand Rapids protest emphasizes setting the tone for the next generation

The organizer said Saturday's event was in part for the next generation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A couple hundred people gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday for a protest that focused on racial inequality and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

This was the third consecutive weekend that large demonstrations have shown up downtown, but the organizer of this one said she wanted to focus on equipping children.

"The next generation is going to be the next generation to do what we're doing," said organizer Alicia Bechtold, of Minorities Movement 2020. "It's good to expose that to all ages and generations."

The event was open to people of all ages, but Bechtold said it was important to her that the next generation attend and learn what it means to stick up for somebody.

The group gathered at Rosa Parks Circle at 4 p.m. before marching through the downtown area for about 30 minutes. Bechtold wanted to help kids learn about the issues being protested.

"It's always good to start those discussions with your kids as early as possible. Because at the end of the day it's life, and you can't guard them from life. And it's easier to understand earlier than later," she said.

Grand Rapids has seen several major protests take over the streets downtown, and there has been a consistent demonstration of some type every day since May 30.

Kellen Dotson was at the march Saturday with his daughter Lennox. Dotson is an attorney with the Kent County Officer of the Defender.

"I believe in protests, I believe in standing up for what you believe in," said Dotson. "We're trying to set the foundation and invest certain things in her mind at a young age so hopefully she can be a little fighter in the future."

Charlie Boebe was downtown with his mother holding a sign he made himself that read "Racism is wrong" on one side and "we're all the same inside" on the other side.

His mother said Charlie came up with the messages for his sign on his own.

While the protest Saturday drew both adults and children, there is a kids march planned for next weekend outside the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

