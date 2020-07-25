Grand Rapids protest rallies against federal agents in Portland, shows support for Breonna Taylor

"People should be free to exercise their first amendment rights" and they "shouldn't be intimidated," said an organizer of the protest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday, a protest was held in downtown Grand Rapids; organizers said the purpose was twofold: to stand in solidarity with Portland and to show support for Breonna Taylor's family.

Federal law enforcement that was deployed to Portland has led to escalated tensions in the city. The state of Oregon is suing the Department of Homeland Security over what they say are unlawful arrests and unconstitutional behavior.

"We are all citizens of the same country," said Matthew Smith, the director of political affairs for Justice for Black Lives. "A lot of the problems that affect, perhaps, Grand Rapids or Portland are not isolated events. What happens in one area, often happens in other areas. And we need to be cognizant of that and take that into account in our approach. It's important that we stand with other people because we want them to stand with us. And in order for us to make a change, we all need to be unified."

Federal troops were sent to Portland to protect federal buildings and monuments from protesters. Their presence has been criticized by the mayor of Portland and the governor of Oregon. President Donald Trump said this week that they are doing a "fantastic job."

Smith said the protest was organized in Grand Rapids because "people should be free to exercise their first amendment rights" and they "shouldn't be intimidated."

The president has said he plans to deploy federal agents to other cities; however that program appears to be focused on crime and not protesters.

Justice for Black Lives also organized Saturday's event to demonstrate against recent events in Grand Rapids where members of a car parade honoring Breonna Taylor clashed with Grand Rapids Police officers. The actions of the officers are the subject of an internal investigation.

The protest stayed at Rosa Parks Circle where a lineup of speakers addressed the crowd of about 150 people. This included representatives of Justice for Black Lives, Family Over Everything, The Solution Coalition, and Tawanna Gordon, a cousin to Breonna Taylor's mother.

The speakers called for the officers who shot and killed Taylor in her Louisville apartment to be arrested. And Gordon talked about reform within the Grand Rapids Police Department, focusing on officers' duty to intervene during incidents of excessive force.

Taylor is originally from Grand Rapids and many of her family members still live here. Throughout the evening, the crowd joined in the common refrain: "Say her name, Breonna Taylor."

Deandre Jones, one of the speakers, also discussed the call to defund police. Jones clarified that defunding in this sense means reinvesting resources in the community.

"What we really need is money put back into the community," Jones said.

The crowd slowly dispersed as the evening continued. By 7 p.m., people were still taking the stage to perform music and speak to a smaller group at Rosa Parks Circle.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: