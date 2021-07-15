x
Grand Rapids Central

Grand Rapids receives $5M grant to replace lead pipes

The grant will go toward the replacement of approximately 1,600 private lead services over the next four years.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, a lead pipe, left, is seen in a hole the kitchen ceiling in the home of Desmond Odom, in Newark, N.J. The Trump administration is proposing a rewrite of rules for dealing with lead pipes contaminating drinking water, but critics say the changes appear to give water systems decades more time to replace pipes leaching dangerous amounts of toxic lead. Contrary to regulatory rollbacks in many other environmental areas, the administration has called dealing with lead contamination in drinking water a priority. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids announced Thursday that it has received a $5.1 million grant to help replace lead pipes throughout the city. 

The grant will go toward the replacement of approximately 1,600 private lead services over the next four years. The money comes from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and  was approved Tuesday by the city commission. 

“For years, we have been committed to protecting our City’s water resources for our community, especially for those in Neighborhoods of Focus,” said Water System Manager Wayne Jernberg. “With the EPA’s help, we are able to add more service replacements in Neighborhoods of Focus and complete these projects more quickly.”

In 2017 the city began full replacements of lead pipes and has replaced approximately 1,700 lead lines.

The replacement project is currently underway in neighborhoods on Franklin Street, Eastern Avenue, Hall Street and Jefferson Avenue. According to the city of Grand Rapids, this new project includes the replacement of approximately 230 private lead service lines over the next six months. 

You can read more about the city's lead replacement program by clicking here.

