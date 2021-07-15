Grand Rapids receives $5M grant to replace lead pipes

The grant will go toward the replacement of approximately 1,600 private lead services over the next four years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids announced Thursday that it has received a $5.1 million grant to help replace lead pipes throughout the city.

The grant will go toward the replacement of approximately 1,600 private lead services over the next four years. The money comes from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and was approved Tuesday by the city commission.

“For years, we have been committed to protecting our City’s water resources for our community, especially for those in Neighborhoods of Focus,” said Water System Manager Wayne Jernberg. “With the EPA’s help, we are able to add more service replacements in Neighborhoods of Focus and complete these projects more quickly.”

In 2017 the city began full replacements of lead pipes and has replaced approximately 1,700 lead lines.

The replacement project is currently underway in neighborhoods on Franklin Street, Eastern Avenue, Hall Street and Jefferson Avenue. According to the city of Grand Rapids, this new project includes the replacement of approximately 230 private lead service lines over the next six months.

