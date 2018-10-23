GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The City of Grand Rapids was named the 2018 recipient of the Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAKC) Invest in Ability Award.

The city was honored on Monday, Oct. 22 at the Ability Dinner at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

The DAKC Executive Director, Dave Bulkowski urges inclusion when it comes to communities. From the planning process all the way to completion he said, "People are people, don't worry about labels... if you build for everybody, we're just part of everybody."

The Invest in Ability Award recognizes and individual or organization that has improved the lives of people with disabilities within their communities.

A wonderful turnout for tonight's Disability Advocates of Kent County's Invest in Ability Award ceremony! @MeijerGardens pic.twitter.com/ON7IuEInwp — Alana Nehring (@alananehring) October 22, 2018

Past recipients of the Invest in Ability Award include John Loeks, Meijer, Kate Pew Wolters, former Mayor George Heartwell and Mary K. Hoodhood.

DAKC also bestowed the Discover Ability Award to Dominic Russell for his efforts in accessibility.

If you'd like more information on DAKC, visit their website: http://www.dakc.us/

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM