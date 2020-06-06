4th protest in week planned for Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids

A fourth rally is happening in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As protests continue to ripple across the United States in the wake of George Floyd's death, the fourth one in Grand Rapids is happening on Saturday.

This one is called a unity protest, and it'll take place at Rosa Parks Circle. "We need to come together as a community to ensure the safety of our people, our black men and women," the event description reads.

The first anti-racism protest in the city was last Saturday, May 31. Thousands of people marched through downtown, calling for justice. After many protesters went home, this gathering shifted throughout the night and became violent.

The second demonstration was on Monday, June 1. This one the city asked people not to attend, while the downtown area was still recovering from Saturday's. However, a couple dozen people still showed up and confronted a line of National Guard members who were called to the city because of a civil emergency. Several arrests were made after the city's 7 p.m. curfew went into effect.

The third rally was a sit-in held along Fulton Street, and it was planned in collaboration with the Grand Rapids Police Department. Chief Eric Payne joined the group and kneeled for nine minutes while they chanted "I can't breathe." This event wrapped up, but a couple hundred people kept marching. They went from downtown to East Grand Rapids and back downtown again where they met a police barricade. This crowd dispersed after three deputies on the front line kneeled.

None of these have been organized by the same people, but they do have some of the same participants.

Saturday's event has over 4,000 people who have said they are interested in attending on Facebook. Chief Payne said he is looking forward to the rally this weekend.

"I'm encouraging those that come here to use (Wednesday) as a model for what can be done," he said.

