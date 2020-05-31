Grand Rapids Secretary of State office closed due to damage from riots

Secretary of State branches around Michigan are scheduled to reopen on June 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Secretary of State Office in downtown Grand Rapids at 1 Division Ave. North will remain closed until further notice after sustaining significant damage in the Saturday night riots.

The office is in the same building as Grand Rapids Police headquarters. Its windows were completely smashed and graffiti was put on the wall facing Fulton Street.

Another West Michigan branch will also remain closed while the state's other 129 offices will reopen as scheduled on Monday, June 1. The Wyoming branch at 1056 Rogers Plaza SW will remain closed after a person in contact with branch staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Secretary of State office wasn't the only government building that was damaged during Saturday's unrest. The Grand Rapids Police building was covered in graffiti. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office had all its front windows destroyed, with some damage inside the building as well.

About 100 businesses were also affected by the destruction as well, police said Sunday.

