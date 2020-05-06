Grand Rapids splash pads, other park amenities to reopen June 8

Playgrounds, grills and exercise equipment will also be accessible again.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids announced Friday that splash pads and other park amenities will reopen to the public on Monday, June 8. This is phase 1 of the city's re-entry plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, the city's 14 splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. People will be required to maintain six feet between them and people not from their household.

Other park features, like basketball courts, bike polo courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts and more will also be open by the end of next week. Organized contact sports will not be allowed.

Starting June 12, outdoor picnic shelters and tables will be open, and shelters can be reserved for gatherings of 100 people or fewer.

Playgrounds, grills and exercise equipment will also be accessible again.

“We are pleased to be able to reopen our splash pads and many of our athletic amenities,” said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director. “We encourage residents to enjoy our 14 splash pads – with safe physical distancing – to help stay cool this summer."

Restrooms and drinking fountains will remain closed. The outdoor pools and Briggs Park, Martin Luther King Park and Richmond Park will remain closed for the 2020 season.

