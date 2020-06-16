Grand Rapids aims to hire 1,000 through youth employment program

The program will run for six weeks, and offer young people 120-hour work experiences starting July.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has partnered with dozens of local businesses and organizations to launch a youth employment program. They are hoping to provide jobs for 1,000 young people who live within the city.

The program is called GRow100, "Employing 1000 GR youth for a brighter tomorrow." It is designed to provide employment for Grand Rapids residents ages 15 to 21.

The city estimates there are about 9,000 residents within that age range.

The program will run for six weeks, and offer young people 120-hour work experiences starting July. Participants will earn $10 and hour for 20 hours each week. They will have the opportunity to earn up to $1,500 during the summer.

To participate, individuals must:

Be between 15 and 21 years old as of July 22

Live in the city of Grand Rapids

Be eligible to work in the U.S.

Applicants who live in the 49503, 49507, 49508 and 49509 ZIP codes will be prioritized, the city says those areas have been "most heavily impacted by disproportionate outcomes," including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to ensuring that all of our young people have access to opportunities,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “This is an important opportunity for us to come together in true West Michigan fashion and respond to a critical need through a public-private partnership.

Youth can apply here through June 29.

The city is serving as the employer and businesses interested in participating can choose to sponsor youth at $1,500 each to be placed in a role throughout the city or provide youth with employment opportunities.

