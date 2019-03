GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — John Ball Zoo and the Grand Rapids Public Museum have partnered with KultureCity to make their organizations sensory inclusive.

The initiative will make both places more accommodating for people who have a sensory issue.

The zoo and the museum will get certified by training staff to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. There will also be sensory bags available at both places that will have noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

The bags will be available at the museum starting in early April and at the zoo in May.

Individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions often face sensory sensitivities or challenges. One of the major barriers is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which is a part of the environment at the zoo and the museum.

KultureCity is a non-profit organization that uses its resources to change the community for those with sensory needs.

